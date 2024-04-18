FoodChain ID, a leader in technology and expertise for the food supply chain, has launched Sustainable Packaging Services, a suite of products and expert-guided services to help food and cosmetics brands and their supply chains meet market demands for sustainable packaging. Sustainable Packaging Services combines new and existing digital services that enable manufacturers to monitor and respond to changing global regulations on sustainable packaging.

The new offerings within Sustainable Packaging Services were developed under the guidance of FoodChain ID’s Customer Advisory Board, which includes some of the largest Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the world. Jason Grimm, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions at FoodChain ID, explains: “Industry partnerships are key to meet the urgent need for sustainable packaging. In this rapidly evolving environment, we need to cooperate and learn from each other. Our Customer Advisory Board is engaged on the top challenges for a sustainable packaging supply chain, including packaging design, environment, food safety and regulatory expectations.”

Conor Kearney, CEO at FoodChain ID comments: “FoodChain ID is leading industry-wide collaboration to drive responsible innovation and supply chain alignment for sustainable packaging. As an outcome of the collaboration, FoodChain ID’s Sustainable Packaging Services addresses the need for brands and manufacturers to understand regulations and emerging issues, as well as access subject matter experts for packaging compliance.”

Sustainability remains a key focus for CPG companies, with consumer demand and regulations both driving the market. In the EU, for example, a major proposed regulation covers packaging and its waste to ensure that all packaging on the EU market is reusable or has the provision for high quality, closed-loop recycling in an economically viable way by 2030. Concurrently in the US, diverse regulations at the state level are creating a need for real-time regulatory monitoring. To date, twelve US states have banned single-use plastic bags and four states have adopted “Extended Producer Responsibility” laws to help fund recycling programs.

FoodChain ID’s Sustainable Packaging Services includes:

Packaging Sustainability Trends ‒ search emerging trends and hot-spots globally and regionally, with filters for bioplastics, environmental claims, recycling processes and single-use plastic regulations.

Packaging Sustainability Reports & Digests ‒ global, monthly Subject Matter Expert reports with impact analysis on topics such as substances of concern, chemical and mechanical recycling, circular economy and Extended Producer Responsibility.

Regulatory Library Sustainability Module ‒ search and review a comprehensive global library of packaging sustainability and related environmental sustainability documents by region, country, state, citation or specific keywords.

Packaging Compliance Solution ‒ assess and manage food contact and packaging compliance, author and review Declarations of Compliance (DoC), perform migration analysis, collect supplier information and automate customer communication.

Packaging Sustainability Expertise – customized food/cosmetics contact and packaging sustainability consulting and Expertise as a Service (EaaS) with global subject matter expertise and hands-on resources to support business goals.

