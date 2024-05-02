Tetra Pak, a pioneer and world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has announced the expansion of its Technical Training Center in Denton, Texas. With the improvements made, Tetra Pak aims to grow the capacity of its field force, enhance the customer experience and build competency through workforce development.

Open to both Tetra Pak employees and Tetra Pak customers, the center will facilitate robust in-person and virtual training across various topics and equipment lines, including operations, maintenance and quality control, covering everything from key components to processing and packaging to automation.

“This expansion is an important investment in both Tetra Pak and our customers’ futures,” said Fabio Raffone, VP of Customer Service Operations Americas at Tetra Pak. “Our employees and customers will receive the top-notch training they need to deliver on our commitment to driving innovation, quality and growth.”

The training facility provides a comfortable atmosphere for all participants. Classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and instructors who dedicate their full attention to participants’ needs.

“A robust Technical Training Center benefits both Tetra Pak and our customers,” said Sasha Ilyukhin, senior vice president of processing services and services solutions at Tetra Pak. “Our employees get excellent training to help them advance their skills and careers, and our customers benefit from gaining critical knowledge and skills that can help drive business growth, all without disrupting production at their own facilities.”

Reflecting Tetra Pak’s promise − Protects What’s Good − the training center also implements sustainable practices by using fully digitized training materials, eliminating the use of paper and reducing the facility’s overall carbon footprint.

For more information about Tetra Pak® Training Services, visit https://www.tetrapak.com/en-us/solutions/services/service-offerings/training-services.