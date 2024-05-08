Amcor Capsules, a global leader in developing and producing responsible closures and capsules for wine and spirits, on Tuesday announced a strategic shift by introducing more than 90% recycled tin into its premium tin capsules and sparkling foils range.

When it comes to sustainability, Amcor Capsules continues to be at the forefront of innovation on the wine and spirits market by introducing tin capsules with an unprecedented level of recycled content sourced from Europe.

Indeed, Amcor Capsules has now established sourcing schemes that will enable the company to use recycled tin from end-of-life products, such as car radiators and batteries, ship propellers and bronze scraps from ornaments or statues. After recycling, the tin material is adapted and re-used for capsules and capping purposes.

This strategic shift has been effective since mid-April 2024 and assures customers that Amcor Capsules’ premium tin product contributes to a more local and circular economy. The integration of pre-consumer and post-consumer recycled tin does not change the production process nor the lead time and quality of the final products, ensuring consistency for customers.

The integration of recycled content into its tin capsules and sparkling foils enables Amcor Capsules to reduce the carbon emissions of its product by up to 70% (cradle to gate), with a certified level of GHG emissions reduced to 1.6 tons of CO2e per ton of tin, in comparison with the global average at 6.6 tons of CO2e per ton of tin.

In addition, Amcor Capsules has received a certificate from Institute Cyclos-HTP, an independent third party that confirms a recyclability of 99% for tin capsule in countries where the capsules can be recycled through both glass and metal recycling streams and 60% in countries where metal collection and sorting cannot be assumed as predominant.

This shift toward recycled material addresses a key requirement in the wine and spirits market: the demand for high-quality tin capsules that make no compromise between premium design and more sustainable packaging solutions.

“At Amcor Capsules, we’re proud of our continuous innovation,” says Bertrand Daru, Sustainability Director for Amcor Capsules. “This strategic shift means that our customers benefit from the same premium caps and sparkling foils, but with a more sustainable profile that supports their own environmental targets. After successfully integrating recycled content into our screw cap range, we are proud to extend this innovation to the tin segment of our portfolio.”

Chris Holman, General Manager of cork and packaging at Scott Laboratories, said, “We are proud to partner with companies such as Amcor Capsules, making our products a clear choice for customers who share the same conscience about sustainability as us. With Scott Labs offering the best-in-class packaging solutions, Amcor Capsules’ product helps our customers to reach their sustainability goals. It’s a win-win!”

This strategic shift is the latest advancement made by Amcor Capsules to enhance its sustainability progress. The integration of more than 90% recycled tin for wine and spirits capsules supports the company’s TRANSPARENCE program. This newest development supports the REDUCE pillar of the program by reducing both the use of virgin materials, as well as the product’s carbon emissions.

More broadly, the move aligns with the Amcor Group’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (SBTi commitment), and the company’s sustainability pledge to have all products designed to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.



