The global packaging specialist ALPLA has added a PET wine bottle to its product range. The 0.75-liter bottle weighs just 50 grams – around eight times less than the alternative made of glass.

The first white wine bottles belonging to the Wegenstein winery recently went into circulation in the Austrian wine market. The sustainable solution reduces the carbon footprint by 38 percent compared to the glass alternative – and that's even without rPET content. The PET bottle is now also available in a 1-liter version. ALPLA plans to be manufacturing several million units a year from 2025 and is planning solutions made entirely of rPET.

“PET is light, unbreakable and recyclable, and can be molded with little energy needed, making the plastic the ideal packaging solution. With it, winemakers can improve their environmental footprint and lower their costs,” says Daniel Lehner, Global Sales Director Food & Beverage at ALPLA.

The plastic packaging meets all the quality requirements, is available as a transparent or a green bottle and is suitable for all types of wine.

Sustainable, inexpensive and compatible

The lower material consumption and energy-saving manufacturing reduce the carbon footprint. The use of rPET has an even greater impact. Even with 30 percent rPET, the footprint is reduced by 43 percent, while the ecological footprint of the solution made of 100 percent rPET is halved.

The high-quality recycled material is provided by ALPLA from its own recycling plants. The low weight of the packaging also has positive effects on shipment. And there is a cost advantage, too. ALPLA’s PET wine bottles are up to 30 percent less expensive than glass bottles, depending on the requirements.

The sustainable packaging solution works with conventional metal screw caps and is compatible with winemakers’ bottling lines. Wegenstein fills the PET bottles on the same bottling lines as its glass bottles.

“The PET bottle lives up to what it promises. It is visually appealing, ensures our quality and is practical,” explains Herbert Toifl, managing director of the Wegenstein winery. “We are making an innovative offer to consumers who care about our environment and our climate.”

ALPLA is one of the world’s leading companies in the manufacture and recycling of plastic packaging. Around 23,300 employees worldwide produce custom-made packaging systems, bottles, caps and molded parts at 196 sites across 47 countries. The high-quality packaging is used in a wide range of areas, including for food and drinks, cosmetics and care products, household cleaning products, detergents and cleaning agents, pharmaceutical products, engine oils and lubricants.

ALPLA operates recycling plants for PET and HDPE in Austria, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Romania and Thailand. Other projects are being realized elsewhere around the world.



