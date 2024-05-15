AMERIPEN, the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment, has surpassed 100 company and associate members, a testament to the organization’s continued momentum in driving sustainable, practical packaging policy throughout the U.S. Blazing a new trail with a refreshed strategic plan, AMERIPEN intends to intensify its efforts and amplify its impact over the coming years.

Growing from 36 members in 2019 to 107 to date, AMERIPEN includes brand owners, material suppliers, packaging converters, retailers, and end-of-life material management companies. The association unveiled a brief video to celebrate the growth in membership.

"We are thrilled to surpass 100 members, as it signifies growing momentum and support for our mission and vision," said Dan Felton, Executive Director of AMERIPEN. "As our community has grown, so too has our collective capacity to enact change, advocate for common-sense public policy, and promote the value of packaging.”

As outlined in the recently released 2023 Annual Report, AMERIPEN has remained steadfast in pursuing its goals to promote balanced, science-based policy decisions around some of the most critical issues for packaging today: producer responsibility, labeling, recycled content mandates, and many more.

"To guide our future endeavors, AMERIPEN recently released a revised strategic planning framework for 2024-2027," said Felton. "This framework will serve as a roadmap as we continue to fulfill our core purpose of enabling the packaging value chain to enhance consumers’ quality of life while protecting the planet."

AMERIPEN's strategic pillars include advocacy and policy, communication and education, innovation and research, industry collaboration, public awareness, and capacity building. The refreshed strategic plan also includes new core values and new purpose and value propositions for the organization.

For more information about AMERIPEN and its membership and initiatives, visit http://ameripen.org.