Quadpack Industries and PSB Industries have announced their project to combine Quadpack and PSB’s main subsidiary Texen into a single group, placing the two beauty packaging manufacturers and providers under the umbrella of PSB Industries.

The group will be positioned among the Top 5 cosmetics packaging companies worldwide, boasting combined sales of around €350 million, over 2,000 employees, an industrial presence in six countries and operational and commercial operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

“There is an extraordinary synergy between the businesses, not least in the values we share,” said PSB Industries Chairman and CEO François-Xavier Entremont. “With passionate and committed teams, a comprehensive service offering, global geographical coverage and critical size, the new group will be able to accelerate the development of its combined expertise and eco-design commitment, in a stronger position to serve the beauty market, its brands and its consumers.”

The executive added, “With this transaction, we will reinforce our position as a leading player in the transformation of materials and packaging for the makeup, skincare and fragrance markets.”

‘A perfect fit’

The complementary nature of the two businesses, when combined, will enable an improved service to beauty brands, with an even more complete value proposition, Quadpack said in a statement.

Headquartered in Brion, France, Texen creates bespoke packaging solutions for the luxury makeup and perfumery markets from its multiple factories in France, Poland, Mexico and the United States.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Quadpack provides standard packaging solutions for the masstige skincare and makeup markets. Its factories in Germany and Spain are complemented by an extensive sales network in Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

Together, Texen and Quadpack will be able to reach new territories, new market segments and a broader client base, with a comprehensive, creative and sustainable product offer, from ready-to-use ranges to tailor-made solutions. The companies are already aligned in their commitment to sustainability and their ambition to lead the beauty packaging sector’s eco-transition.

Combination process

The official signing kickstarts a combination process that does not initially involve any changes in the operations of Quadpack or Texen, which will remain stand-alone entities. This allows the two companies to preserve their respective cultures, brand image and strengths, as they work toward building a stronger group. Subject to legal conditions, the transaction is expected to close in September/October 2024.

Growth plan

Long-term, a growth plan is on the table, which looks to take advantage of the synergistic values and complementary skillsets and facilities of the combined companies, with an emphasis on sustainable transformation.

“We are delighted to enter this new stage in our history,” said Quadpack Co-founder and Chairman Tim Eaves. “This strategic alliance will enable us to grow through global customer access, an enlarged industrial footprint and increased innovation and partnership perspectives. As family-owned businesses, we share the same vision and have common values. Our long-term commitment to social and environmental sustainability and conscious approach to our activities will be the driving force of our success.”



