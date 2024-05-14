✕



For loyal Packaging Strategies readers, it’s not surprising that companies involved in the packaging of cosmetics and personal-care products are constantly pursuing more sustainable options. We explored this topic in depth in our April 2023 feature story.

A little more than a year out from that story, it’s equally unsurprising to see new initiatives to provide sustainable personal-care packaging.

At the same time, some common themes emerge in these initiatives: the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content; the use of mono-materials to facilitate recyclability; and the reduction of plastic usage.

Check out these stories showing that everything old is new again — literally, in the context of recycling.

Beauty Packaging Manufacturer Quadpack Touts Mono-material Ultra Solo

Ultra Solo, the polyethylene (PE) pack recently launched by Quadpack, also features a metal-free pump, ensuring that the entire packaging solution is made of a single, recyclable material. Courtesy of Quadpack

Airless technology meets mono-material design in Ultra Solo, the newest member of the airless range from international beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack.

The polyethylene (PE) pack also features a metal-free pump, ensuring the whole packaging solution is made of a single, recyclable material. Airless technology further adds a host of benefits, for the formula, the brand and the consumer, making Ultra Solo a perfect blend of sustainability and performance.

GEKA launches formulation-compliant recycled PP material for cosmetics packaging

The new cosmetic packaging material — developed in close collaboration with GEKA’s long-standing partner WIS-Kunststoffe — consists of at least 95% recycled PP plastic and is completely odorless. Courtesy of GEKA

The first-ever bulk and formulation-compliant post-consumer-recycled (PCR) polypropylene (PP) material suitable for primary cosmetic packaging is here. The new material provides unprecedented color brilliance, guarantees no loss of visual effects and reduces CO 2 emissions by 75% compared to virgin materials.

The new PCR PP is suitable for components in contact with formulation like bottles and rods — a breakthrough material innovation. It behaves identically to virgin material, so there's no need for manufacturers to adjust tooling or processing equipment, and it’s available at a comparable price level. This makes it a zero-investment solution that allows brands to take an overnight step toward sustainability.

Tata Elxsi Creates Innovative Packaging Design for Vatika Shampoo

The eco-friendly packaging design by Tata Elxsi has resulted in significant sustainability metrics, including a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the utilization of 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Courtesy of Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in product engineering and innovation-led design services, has introduced an innovative packaging design for Vatika Shampoo range in the UAE market.

Vatika, the leading natural hair care brand, recently underwent a brand refresh for its full range of haircare products. Tata Elxsi played a pivotal role in crafting a fresh design language system, which visually represented Vatika’s commitment to sustainability and connoted as a natural haircare brand.

The resulting achievement goes beyond environmental sustainability, serving as a testament to the innovative integration of engineering and simulation in design. This effort was geared towards reducing plastic usage without compromising the bottle's functionality, usability and structural integrity.

Low Order Quantities Now Available for Berry’s Consumer-Focused Dispenser

Made from 100% polyolefin, with no metal parts, Berry Global’s Wave2cc dispenser is recyclable when paired with a PET bottle where appropriate facilities exist. Courtesy of Berry Global

Berry Global’s recently launched Wave2cc dispenser for personal care and cosmetic applications, is now available through Berry Agile Solutions. This addition enables businesses to order quantities as low as 5,000 pieces, providing an ideal solution for start-up operations, SMEs, and new product development trials.

Wave2cc is designed to enhance the consumer experience by improving dispensing for products of all viscosities, including liquid soap, hair treatments, body lotions, and more, while delivering enhanced sustainability benefits.

Made from 100% polyolefin, with no metal parts, Wave2cc is recyclable when paired with a PET bottle where appropriate facilities exist. This has gained the dispenser a RecyClass accreditation Class B when combined with PET bottles and Class C with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) versions. It can also be produced using CleanStream® recycled polypropylene (rPP) for contact-sensitive applications.