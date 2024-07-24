Italy-based Emmepi Group, the global supplier of materials handling solutions, has confirmed it recently completed the acquisition of UK-based Avanti Conveyors.

Emmepi Group says the objective of the acquisition is to further increase its geographic manufacturing footprint, enhancing its ability to offer a totally integrated solution, aligning with the demands of customers globally. This covers the whole product range from plant logistics and handling, peripherals, strappers, wrappers and robotic solutions.

The enlarged group will benefit from an additional production facility in the UK following the acquisition of Avanti, which will enable further growth and investment at the factory in High Peak. The acquisition will result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase the group’s market share. Founded in 2011, Emmepi Group has multiple manufacturing facilities in Italy, located in Perugia, Milan, Treviso and Novara. Avanti Conveyors provides a significant addition to the existing structure.

Avanti Conveyors will operate as a division of the Emmepi Group. The integration of Avanti Conveyors into the Emmepi Group will take place gradually and changes will be communicated over the months to come.

Alessandro Bersanetti, President, Emmepi Group, stated, “This is an important announcement for our organization and one that further elevates our position as the leading supplier of materials handling solutions to the global corrugated industry. The products and services offered by Avanti Conveyors felt like a natural extension of Emmepi Group and we believe that we can bring an enhanced service to our customers with this acquisition.”