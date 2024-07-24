Inline Plastics, a leading manufacturer of innovative, high quality, crystal clear food packaging, has announced the release of the TS7020C3, a round, 20 oz, three-compartment package meant for convenient, on-the-go and portioned snacks. Designed with Inline Plastics’ Safe-T-Fresh® technology, each package features tamper evident and tamper resistant seals to keep all food safe and secure.

The TS7020C3 is also equipped with a specialized lidding solution that prevents foods in different compartments from moving around during handling, maintaining optimal flavor and safety from transport to consumption. With a clear, glossy look, identifying preferred snacks enclosed by the packaging is easy as well.

Additionally, the new solution places an emphasis on the environment, as it boasts a leak-resistant seal that prevents spillage and food waste. The TS7020C3 is also made with 10% post-consumer PET and 100% recyclable plastic, certified by SCS Global Services.

Inline Plastics is doubling down on this solution in the near future, as a 46 oz option, the TS7046, is in development.

To learn more about Inline Plastics, please visit inlineplastics.com.