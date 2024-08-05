Meyers, a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Johnson Printing and Packaging Corporation (JPP). This strategic move underscores Meyers’ commitment to expanding its footprint in the folding cartons sector, a key component of its mission to deliver industry-leading, sustainable packaging solutions.

The acquisition of JPP’s assets will enhance Meyers’ capabilities in serving its clients and those of JPP by combining resources and expertise. Meyers and JPP share significant overlap in industry verticals, including food & beverage, life sciences, and health, beauty, and cosmetics. This positions Meyers to deliver exceptional value and service to a broader client base.

“We are excited to welcome JPP’s clients into our operations,” said Christopher Dillon, Meyers’ CEO. “This acquisition, along with our continuous efforts to recruit top talent from across the packaging industry, strengthens our ability to provide superior service to our clients. We are particularly proud to continue offering JPP’s clients access to an independent, family-owned packaging manufacturer that is deeply committed to sustainability.”

Terms of Agreement

Under the agreement, Meyers will acquire substantially all of the assets of Johnson Printing and Packaging Corporation. Specific financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed now. The integration process will be carried out seamlessly to ensure uninterrupted service to both Meyers’ and JPP’s clients.

ABOUT MEYERS:

Meyers exists to create a sustainable future for people, products, and the planet. Meyers makes that happen by creating sustainable packaging, labels, and retail displays.

Recognized for its commitment to sustainability and treating everyone like family, the company has grown from a small print shop when it was founded in 1949 to an internationally respected business that works with global and emerging brands throughout the United States. With a focus on the Food and Beverage, Health, Beauty and Cosmetics, and Sports and Outdoors industries, Meyers creates packaging, and labels for companies including Hormel, Frito-Lay, Estee Lauder, Ulta Beauty, Saucony, Microsoft, and many more.

Meyers reached its goal of powering 100 percent of its operations using carbon-free electricity sources by the end of 2021, and in April 2022 pledged to being carbon neutral within its operations by 2024. For more information, visit Meyers.com

ABOUT JOHNSON PRINTING AND PACKAGING CORPORATION:

Founded in 1921 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Johnson Printing and Packaging Corporation (JPP) quickly built a reputation for quality. Initially Johnson Printing Company, they expanded into point-of-purchase displays, folding cartons, and carded packaging, leading to a name change in 1982 to reflect their broader focus. In 1984, they moved to a 130,000-square-foot facility in Fridley, Minnesota. Despite growth and changes, JPP has remained committed to quality, value, and continuous improvement.