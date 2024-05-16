TAPPI and AICC, co-producers of SuperCorrExpo®, have announced that entry for the quadrennial Box Manufacturing Olympics is now open. All selected entries will be showcased at SuperCorrExpo® from September 8-12, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The deadline for entry is June 28, 2024.

The Box Manufacturing Olympics (BMO) combines TAPPI’s CorrPak Competition and AICC’s Design Competition into one unified event with competitors from across the globe. The BMO is open to all TAPPI and AICC members who produce corrugated, rigid box and folding cartons, as well as their suppliers. Packaging schools and universities are also invited to participate in the competition and have their own categories and requirements.

Judges will evaluate entries on a number of levels, including design, quality, graphic excellence, technical difficulty and innovative application, among others. All entries will be prominently displayed on the SuperCorExpo® exhibit floor, and winners will be announced each day preceding the opening session, with the Best of the Industry winners and Attendees’ Choice winners being announced on the last day. Winners will be featured on the SuperCorrExpo, TAPPI and AICC websites, and will also be announced in various industry publications.

To participate in the Box Manufacturing Olympics, please sign up here. To learn more about the competition, please visit the SuperCorrExpo Box Manufacturing Olympics webpage.







