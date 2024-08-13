EQUII, the complete protein food tech startup transforming the nutritional value of flour, has announced the launch of its newest product innovation: Pasta. Available in two boxed varieties, Mac & Cheese and Rigatoni, the new products reinforce the brand’s commitment to creating better-for-you pantry staples, while offering superior nutrition and an easier way to add complete protein in consumers’ diets. The new Pasta lineup joins EQUII's portfolio of Complete Protein Breads - Power, Balance, and Thin – each available in Classic Wheat and Multigrain.

EQUII created the world’s first complete protein flour using fermentation, with the launch of its flagship Bread products last year. EQUII’s goal is to disrupt age-old fermentation methods with modern day innovation, combined with culinary art to make animal-free products that deliver great taste and complete protein. EQUII believes that all meals should be enjoyed guilt-free around a table with family and friends.

With EQUII’s Mac & Cheese and Rigatoni, consumers can now indulge in comfort foods with the same delicious taste but in a more health conscious way.

EQUII Mac & Cheese provides 19 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 33% less net carbs per 3.5oz serving.

EQUII Rigatoni provides 28 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, and 30% less net carbs per serving.

Along with this new innovation, EQUII is also introducing a refreshed look to the brand’s personality and packaging. The new designs feature vibrant colors and designs, showcasing the brand’s joyful personality. The packaging also highlights the nutritional value in easy-to-read copy to provide consumers with added transparency. This new look speaks to the company’s drive to express optimism and authenticity in everything they do.

“Since the beginning, EQUII has set out to create flour based foods that people can enjoy without guilt or hesitation,” said Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII. “The introduction of EQUII Rigatoni and Mac & Cheese to the pasta category allows us to stand out amongst competitors and empower consumers to eat without compromising on foods they love. And with the added benefit of complete protein, these new pastas offer balanced nutrition for all ages and dietary needs.”

EQUII is designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate more protein into their diets through delicious and nutritious food. The company is dedicated to bringing health, happiness and joy to consumers’ plates with complete protein, less sugar and balanced nutrition.

“With the plant-based protein market projected to reach over $40 billion in the next ten years, now is the time to continue pushing the envelope with product innovations to disrupt the status-quo of pantry staples. With the introduction of our new pasta products, we are able to offer consumers even more ways to enjoy our complete protein products,” added Baljit Ghotra, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII.

EQUII Mac & Cheese and Rigatoni will be available for purchase on EQUII.com and on EQUII’s Amazon storefront. The brand will also expand upon these offerings in the Fall, with additional Pasta varieties (Farfalle, Rotini, Cavatappi, Shells) as well as additional Mac & Cheese varieties (Cheddar, White Cheddar, Five Cheese, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Jalapeño).

For additional information about EQUII's product offerings, please visit: equii.com.