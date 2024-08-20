KM Packaging has announced the appointment of Martin Penney as a customer operations specialist.

With extensive experience in customer service and operations management, Penney brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for excellence that aligns with KM's commitment to delivering reliable and innovative packaging solutions to its global customer base.

Penney has over 15 years of experience in retail and order management. He has successfully led teams and managed complex logistics in previous roles.

His background includes a decade as a store manager, responsible for hitting key performance indicators and managing costs, and most recently, as an order management officer in the financial technology payments sector.

In his new role at KM Packaging, Penney will manage the customer journey from the time an order is placed until it reaches its destination. He will oversee international shipping logistics, manage stock levels, and ensure that KM's customers' needs are anticipated and met efficiently.

AI and automation

Penney says: "I am a member of the team that gets the product to the customer and aims to exceed their expectations. I look forward to growing professionally and embracing the challenges of this role."

His key strengths include good problem-solving ability, a background in logistics, and an ability to multitask. Penney is particularly passionate about incorporating AI and automation into the company's systems and processes, which he believes will enhance efficiency and allow colleagues to focus even more on customer-centric tasks.

Outside of work, Penney enjoys playing the guitar, watching football, and juggling. He reveals: "I can juggle with fire, ride a unicycle, and balance a chair on my chin!"

KM Packaging delivers reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets, as well as for confectionery and snacks, offering a comprehensive range of lidding films available on the global market.



