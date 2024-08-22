Lantana Foods continues to reinvent the hummus category with a fresh rebrand. Carving a new niche for its distinct flavor combinations, the new packaging – which is fully recyclable, appealing to sustainability-minded consumers – positions the brand’s unexpected pairings as “Fusion Hummus,” and features the brand’s signature vibrant colors. Mouth-watering food photography and creative usage ideas – think a bright red strawberry with a dollop of Dark Chocolate Hummus – inspire shoppers.

Furthermore, Lantana products packaging is made with polypropylene resin (PP # 5) and printed with In Mold Labeling for 100% recyclability.

Made with plant-forward ingredients that appeal to 1 in 3 consumers demanding flavor variety in food products, Lantana ’s fusion hummus includes:

Sriracha Carrot: Creamy white beans are topped with roasted red peppers and apricots for the ideal balance of sweet and spicy.

Black Bean Hummus: Rich, savory black beans with a spicy corn relish topping that is perfect as a spread or guacamole alternative.

Cauli Pizza Crust: Featuring a white bean base and savory marinara basil sauce for pizza cravings, conquered.

Dill Pickle Hummus: A classic hummus topped with diced dill pickles ready to spread on sandwiches or wraps.

“Consumers want healthy, plant-based foods that deliver a full flavor punch and are super easy to incorporate into their daily eating habits,” said Megan Trout, Director of Brand Management at Lantana Foods. “Our fusion hummus checks all the boxes: fun, flavorful and convenient. Our delicious combinations are unlike any other hummus in the market. We hope our new packaging reflects our passion for these products and helps consumers spot us in the deli.”

The new brand coincides with Lantana’s retail expansion across the country. Consumers can find the recyclable hummus packaging on-shelf beginning September 2024 at an SRP of $4.99.