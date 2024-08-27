Under the motto RE:THINK PACKAGING, GEA will present the latest machine and control technology for the food sector at the Fachpack in Nuremberg, Germany, from September 24 to 26 (Hall 7A/Stand 563).

The focus will be on the new PowerPak 1000 thermoformer for the packaging of meat and meat substitutes, poultry or cheese, which has been specially developed as an entry-level machine for the thermoforming segment and offers advanced functions previously reserved for machines in the higher performance range.

"With this machine, we can now help smaller companies improve the efficiency of their packaging processes and increase their output, offering them our many years of expertise and flexible service," says Stefan Runkel, Product Manager, Thermoforming, at GEA Food Application Solutions.

For companies looking to move away from traditional methods such as vacuum chamber machines or tray sealers to increase capacity and flexibility, the new GEA solution offers many other benefits, such as flexibility in pack size or reduced plastic consumption.

The PowerPak 1000 can produce vacuum, MAP or skin packs to meet a wide range of product and packaging requirements, allowing customers to quickly adapt the machine to changing consumer needs. The new packaging machine can be seen and tested live at the GEA Technology and Application Center XLAB in Biedenkopf-Wallau, Germany.



