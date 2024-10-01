Australian family wellness brand, NATPAT, the brand known for its innovative and playful products, has announced an official redesign of their original packaging. The repackage is designed to enhance the brand’s retail presence, the updated packaging reflects NATPAT's commitment to sustainability while also offering customers a fun and functional experience.

The Need for Change: From Simple to Engaging

NATPAT’s original packaging—a flat, recycled bag—was ideal for direct-to-consumer shipping. It was lightweight, sustainable, and easy to produce, making it a perfect fit for online sales. However, as NATPAT began expanding into retail, the team recognized that this packaging didn’t fully reflect the brand’s playful nature.

"Our original packaging, a simple flat recycled bag, served its purpose exceptionally well for home delivery orders…But there was one undeniable truth about that packaging: it was boring. It did the job, and for direct-to-consumer sales, simplicity often makes sense. But as our business evolved…we realized we had an opportunity to reimagine our packaging," the NATPAT team shared.

The “Treasure Box” Concept: Fun Meets Functionality

Drawing inspiration from conversations with their children, the NATPAT team set out to create packaging that was not only sustainable but also fun and reusable. The result is the new "treasure box" design—a durable, airtight case that can be repurposed by customers for a variety of uses.

The treasure box is designed to be more than just a container for NATPAT products. With its whimsical, case-like shape and playful design, it offers customers a keepsake they can use long after the original product is gone. Whether used to store toys, trinkets, or even more NATPAT products, the treasure box brings added value by encouraging reusability and reducing waste.

From Recycling to Reusability

NATPAT's new treasure box packaging goes beyond recycling by promoting reusability, encouraging customers to keep and repurpose it for practical use. This shift supports the brand's sustainability mission, aligning with the hierarchy of reduce, reuse, and recycle, and fostering more mindful consumption while actively contributing to waste reduction.

Engaging Consumers in the Sustainability Journey

With this new packaging, NATPAT aims to involve its customers—especially younger ones—in the sustainability journey. By creating a fun and functional product, NATPAT encourages consumers to think about their environmental impact and take small steps toward more conscious consumption.

"We’ve always believed that our customers are more than just consumers—they’re active participants in our sustainability journey," says NATPAT. "We want to inspire our customers…to think about the impact of their choices and to embrace the idea of reusability."

Reflecting NATPAT’s Core Values

The new retail packaging is a reflection of NATPAT’s commitment to combining sustainability with creativity. It represents the company’s ongoing efforts to minimize waste, reuse materials, and create products that bring joy to customers. The treasure box embodies NATPAT’s core values of sustainability, functionality, and fun, making it a perfect match for the brand’s growing retail presence.