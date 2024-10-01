PepsiCo, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Garza Food Ventures LLC, dba Siete Foods, for $1.2 billion.

The acquisition will reportedly complement PepsiCo's portfolio with the addition of an authentic, Mexican-American brand, while also growing its better-for-you food offerings. Siete products will bring a new aspect to the PepsiCo multicultural portfolio with food that plays an important role in meal occasions and culinary experiences, per the company.

Founded in 2014, Siete produces authentic heritage-inspired tortillas, salsas, seasonings, sauces, cookies, snacks, and more. Siete's products can be found in grocery stores, club stores, and organic food retailers primarily across the U.S.

"The Garza family has built a very special brand. Their passion for making and sharing food shines through in every Siete product, and that's a passion we share at PepsiCo," says Ramon Laguarta, Ccairman and CEO of PepsiCo. "PepsiCo believes in the spirit and authenticity of the Siete brand, and we're excited to carry on the legacy created by the Garza family. We look forward to expanding our multicultural portfolio with these incredible products and even more consumers discovering and enjoying Siete."

"Siete was created ten years ago to make heritage-inspired, Mexican-American food more widely available. Now we're excited to embrace a new era with PepsiCo and bring our inclusive, better-for-you products to more people," says Miguel Garza, CEO and co-founder of Siete Foods. "We hope this next chapter for Siete serves as inspiration for other Latino businesses, showing that it's possible to build a thriving brand that honors our heritage and celebrates our culture."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Additional terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

