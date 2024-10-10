EndFlex, an ATS Company, has launched its Boxxer Wrap Around Case Packer. The machine is designed to meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry.

A wraparound case packer is a type of packaging machine that groups products together and then bundles them in a corrugated case. The process begins with a flat cardboard blank, which the machine folds around the products and glues the edges for increased security, protection, and stability. This method is designed to ensure that the products are securely packed and ready for shipment.

Wraparound case packers are used for their ability to provide a high level of protection and stability for packaged products, says the brand. They are particularly beneficial for industries that require secure and efficient packaging solutions. The advantages of using a wraparound case packer include:

Increased Security : The machine folds the case around the products and glues the edges, ensuring that the products are securely packed.

: The machine folds the case around the products and glues the edges, ensuring that the products are securely packed. Protection : The corrugated case provides a high level of protection for the products during transportation and storage.

: The corrugated case provides a high level of protection for the products during transportation and storage. Stability : The wraparound method ensures that the products are stable and less likely to shift or get damaged.

: The wraparound method ensures that the products are stable and less likely to shift or get damaged. Efficiency : Wraparound case packers are designed to handle high volumes of products, making them ideal for industries with large-scale packaging needs.

: Wraparound case packers are designed to handle high volumes of products, making them ideal for industries with large-scale packaging needs. Cost savings: Wraparound case packers use less corrugate than pre-formed cases.

Part of the Paxiom Group, EndFlex’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has resulted in a diverse product line that includes case erecting, tray forming, case sealing, case packing, tray loading, pick & place, and robotic palletizing machines. EndFlex's solutions are designed to be flexible and adaptable, ensuring that they can meet the unique requirements of each customer.



