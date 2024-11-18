U.S. packaging machinery shipments grew 5.8% in 2023 to $10.9 billion, according to the 2024 State of the Industry report published by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows.

While the growth rate is projected to slow to 2.5% in 2024, the 2025 forecast calls for an upturn in growth rates to reach a high of 8.0% in 2027. The slowdown in 2024 is expected to be the next low point in the industry’s usual peak-to-trough sales cycle, typically lasting three to five years.

Factors influencing machinery investments include substantial investments in new plants and line upgrades in many industry segments, lower interest rates, and changes in consumer preferences like the growing popularity of individually packaged single servings.

The report notes that consumer and regulatory demands for more sustainable packaging remain a major influence. These demands are encouraging end users to transition away from single-use plastics to more renewable and/or recyclable packaging materials and set goals to reduce carbon emissions.

Labor shortages also continue to influence machinery purchases, driving interest in automation and orders for easier-to-use machines.

Other factors garnering attention in the machinery purchasing process include concerns about product quality and safety and the potential benefits of Big Data. A dramatic jump in product recalls is accelerating interest in hygienic features and strengthening demand for advanced clean-in-place and clean-out-of-place designs. Utilization of Big Data offers an opportunity to optimize machinery performance via preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, AI-supported operator interfaces, and AI-based data analysis, which could enable continual improvement of overall equipment effectiveness.

Organized by industry segment and machine type, PMMI’s State of the Industry report predicts that Food will maintain its position as the most significant industry segment, but the Pharmaceuticals segment will grow faster. Forecast numbers are also broken out for the Beverages, Household, Industrial, and Agricultural Chemicals, Personal Care, Toiletries, Cosmetics, and Other End-User segments.

To enhance clarity and usability, machinery categories in this report have been adjusted to match the naming conventions used in PMMI’s ProSource database. For 2023, the four best-selling categories were:

Conveying, Feeding, and Handling

Cartoning, Multipacking, and Case Packing

Bagging, Pouching, and Wrapping

Filling, Capping, and Closing

Sales in all machinery segments are projected to grow yearly, peaking in 2027 and slowing slightly in 2028. The fastest growth is expected in four sub-segments: Product and Package Handling; Palletizing, Pallet Conveying, Dispensers, and Slip Sheets; Form/Fill/Seal, Horizontal Machines; and Packaging Inspection Equipment.

Other report highlights include an overview of the Canadian market, a list of major end users’ pledges and goals to reduce carbon emissions, and an overview of packaging materials regulations.



