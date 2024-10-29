Dynamic Conveyor, a leading manufacturer of innovative conveyor solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product designed specifically for the food processing industry—the DynaClean S Series. Like its heritage DynaClean line, the S Series is designed to meet the rigorous hygiene standards required in food production environments and is now available with a standard delivery time of just 3-4 weeks.

The new DynaClean S Series line will be on display at PACK EXPO International 2024, from November 3-6. Visitors to Dynamic Conveyor’s booth will be able to see the S Series in action during the event, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

This new conveyor line is designed to provide superior performance and durability in all conditions. Dynamic Conveyor has kept with its innovative HDPE sidewall construction with UHMW and stainless-steel components, ensuring ease of sanitation and resistance to corrosion, making it suitable for environments where frequent and thorough cleaning is necessary. This conveyor line offers various features making it the ideal choice for various applications:

Modularity has again been incorporated into the design allowing customers to adjust the length of their conveyors by adding or removing modular sections.

Two FDA approved belt options are offered. A solid surface polyurethane or a link style polypropylene depending on the needs of the application. These belts are interchangeable on the conveyor giving end users ultimate flexibility.

Dynamic Conveyor has included its patented retaining wall design to ensure toolless disassembly of the conveyor for quick cleaning.

Accessory options include scraper blade, discharge chute, infeed hoppers and two NEMA-4X VFD options with full E-stop and I/O for easy machine integrations.

Drive and feed ends feature tight belt transfer diameter at 3.1” allowing for easy transfer of small product.

A range of standard offerings from 12 – 30” wide and 4 – 30’ in length.

Adjustable top of belt heights ranging from 32-42”. Custom heights are available on request.

The design incorporates the latest innovations from Dynamic Conveyor while being offered on an industry leading lead time and competitive price. These innovations, coupled with speed to market, ensure customers can quickly capture production efficiencies in reliability and ease of cleaning, while recognizing an industry leading low total cost of ownership driven by the modularity and reduced downtime over the long term.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the food processing industry,” said Matt Zehr, Applications and Product Development Manager at Dynamic Conveyor. “Our new Flat Full Washdown Conveyor addresses the critical need for equipment that not only meets the highest hygiene standards but also enhances operational efficiency. With our quick turnaround time, customers can expect to see immediate benefits in their production processes.”

The introduction of the Flat Full Washdown Conveyor is part of Dynamic Conveyor’s ongoing commitment to providing food processing industry conveyor equipment that combines quality, durability and modularity contributing to an industry leading low total cost of ownership. By reducing downtime and maintenance requirements, this conveyor will help companies achieve higher productivity and support the strictest hygiene standards.

For more information about the DynaClean S Series or to place an order, please visit DynamicConveyor.com.