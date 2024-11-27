In January 2021, Poppin Candy burst onto the scene, ignited by the frenzy of life in lockdown and the resulting surge in online shopping. With consumers looking to spend money in a way that comes with an exciting experience, the Poppin Candy team saw a gap in the market.

They created an online ‘one-stop shop’ specialized in delivering ‘sweet’ experiences through a tantalizing array of treats and beverages, blending nostalgia with unique products, all primed for home enjoyment.

After blowing up on TikTok, Poppin Candy’s following exploded, the orders flooded in, and they decided to start shipping internationally. After working hard with couriers to ensure international shipping was possible, Poppin Candy quickly solidified itself as one to watch in the ecommerce food and drinks market, with over 14 million social media followers and hundreds of thousands of happy customers worldwide. Of course, to keep up with demand, Poppin Candy needed postal packaging boxes to deliver their sweet treats that showcased their brand to the full.

This extraordinary brand needed to transform their plain white postal boxes into a feast for the eyes and so, turned to Smurfit Westrock for help.

Finding the bespoke postal shipping box

Poppin Candy contacted Smurfit Westrock via website inquiry and explained their need for bespoke printed postal boxes that would take their brand to the next level. They needed a custom pizza-style box design that was easy to open and included a lot of detail and different colors to showcase their vibrant brand.

Smurfit Westrock’s team of packaging experts needed to ensure the colors used were as accurate as possible and aligned with Poppin Candy’s branding, even with needing to overlap various layers of ink to achieve the desired design.

The design needed to be dynamic and fun to appeal to their target audience. By working closely with Poppin Candy, packaging design experts at Smurfit Westrock Chesterfield set out to find high-quality, maximum value boxes that provided an unmatched unboxing experience that would cause a stir on social media.

Custom packaging design for Poppin Candy

Poppin Candy’s colorful illustrated logo was one of the challenges the team faced with this branded candy packaging design. Using a custom message and logo is a key part of any branding, and the initial design required the logo to cascade over the sides of the boxes, a daring move that demanded precision printing to ensure a seamless wrap-around effect and delivering the ultimate ‘wow factor’ at unboxing.

This effect was achieved by shrinking the logo down slightly, making sure that none of the lettering fed off the edges of the box, helping the legibility and the ultimate impact of the packaging, all while maintaining the design overall and allowing for very slight variations in printing.

After shrinking the logo and making a few small changes, the team went ahead with full production, and Poppin Candy is incredibly happy with the final product. The bolts in the logo matched at the edges of the box, proudly displaying their logo in the middle.

The result is beautifully designed bespoke pizza-style shipping boxes crafted with selling products to the masses in mind.

Share-worthy candy packaging box

Poppin Candy’s status as an ecommerce powerhouse demanded packaging that didn’t just catch the eye but captured the imagination. With social media driving the bulk of their sales, it was important that the custom candy packaging fully captured the vibrant essence of their brand, helping their tasty treats to leap off screens and into the hearts of consumers.

After all, 87% of people now use social platforms when making a shopping decision with 55% of smartphone shoppers purchasing a product after seeing it on social media (Modern Retail). Every pixel counts, so helping them to stand out was crucial.

Packaging that ‘pops’

Poppin Candy thrives on the buzz of social media sharing and the thrill of unboxing, and their packaging often takes center stage in their online content. The team knew the design had to captivate viewers and make a bold statement, so carefully crafted packaging that resonates with their audience and stands out online was required. Since packaging is a key part of Poppin Candy’s content strategy, it was essential for customers to receive the same high-quality packaging they admire in the videos.

Ordering a Mystery Box from Poppin Candy is a tantalizing experience. While the contents remain a surprise, the packaging consistently delivers excitement and anticipation. This engaging packaging not only enhances the brand but also propels their candy business to new heights, far beyond the plain white boxes of the past.

By switching to a custom-printed solution, Poppin Candy has successfully elevated their presence in the competitive confectionery market.

Olivia Cancellara, Lead Graphic Designer, from Poppin Candy said: “We are really pleased with the candy packaging that Smurfit Westrock Chesterfield created for us and we had a great time collaborating on the design with the team at Smurfit. They took our requirements on board and created delivery boxes that are branded, protective and affordable. They even found a solution to the challenge of printing our logo and branded colors perfectly on every box.”

Ben Skelton, Business Development Manager from Smurfit Westrock Chesterfield reflects: “Working on this project has been an incredible experience. We are thrilled with the results and look forward to many more successful collaborations with Poppin Candy in the future.”