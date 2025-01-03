ProSys Fill, LLC, a leader in the design and manufacturing of automated filling equipment, highlights the RT60 tube filling and sealing system. This medium speed unit is capable of filling up to 70 tubes per minute, making it an efficient solution for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food applications, as well as those in adhesives and sealants and lubricant markets.

The RT60 features a compact eight-station dial that accommodates various tube sizes and styles, suitable for both plastic and metal tubes. Its design emphasizes flexibility, reliability, and accuracy. This system features fully automatic tube filling and closing, significantly reducing labor requirements. While the standard configuration includes eight stations, additional stations can be integrated as needed. The RT60 is available in plastic/laminate, metal, or combo models; the combo model allows for seamless switching between filling plastic and metal containers with minimal adjustments.

Equipped with advanced hot air tube sealing technology, the RT60 provides the fastest plastic tube sealing method, compatible with all plastic and laminate tubes ranging from ⅜-inch to 2 ⅜-inch in diameter. Custom profile seals and textures can also be produced for unique tube presentations. The system supports swirl filling and custom-fill profiles to enhance shelf appeal.

Additionally, the RT60 allows for unit dose-filling flexibility, enabling small tube filing on the same system. Its operational speed ensures precise control over filling processes, maximizing efficiency through accurate servo indexing and tube handling.

The system’s recipe saving and recall feature facilitates quick adjustments during changeovers by accommodating various parameters for different tube sizes and fill specifications. The RT60 includes essential components such as a tube bulk bin, load ramp, orienting station, filling station, and closure stations for plastic, laminate, or aluminum tubes. Enhanced service capabilities via Ethernet provide faster support and minimize downtime.

For more information, visit https://prosysfill.com/rt60_tube_filler/.