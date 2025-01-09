Snack food makers are optimistic about the future with 92% anticipating at least some growth for the next three years, according to the Snack Foods Packaging Trends white paper and infographic, published by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the producer of the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows.

Fueled by an increase in demand and a proliferation of new products and packaging variations such as variety packs, single-serving sizes, and different unit counts, 88% of survey respondents intend to acquire new machinery between now and 2027. About 57% of the new machinery will replace existing equipment, often 20-30 years old.

When asked about key considerations when purchasing new machinery, speed of throughput rose to the top as an answer with many snack makers planning to automate hybrid manual/automatic lines fully. Equipment purchases also are driven by the need to run different packaging materials. Other important equipment purchasing considerations include customizability, ease of use, price, quality and reliability, and the ability to produce high-quality products consistently.

With equipment specifics in mind, OEMs are chosen based on customer service capability and location. According to the white paper, many snack makers prefer U.S.-made equipment, but non-U.S.-made equipment is well-accepted, particularly when the OEM has a U.S. presence to ensure timely support.

The most commonly used machines on snack food lines are labeling, decorating and coding (78%), form/fill/seal (74%), and filling and dosing (65%).

The proliferation of different products, types of packaging, and sizes is expected to continue in the future. Other industry drivers include the need for longer shelf life, demand for clean and healthy recipes and sustainable packaging, interest in new flavor profiles, and the addition of convenience stores and ecommerce channels.

When asked about their concern, snack food makers highlighted ongoing challenges with workforce recruitment and retention, prompting the adoption of technology such as AI and virtual reality headsets to assist with training, operation, troubleshooting, and maintenance. Snack makers are also seeking improvements in throughput, food safety, automation, and equipment modularity. These needs are prompting the integration of sensors to help reduce bottlenecks and quality-control systems like metal detectors, as well as automation technologies such as predictive maintenance and remote access.

Sustainability is top of mind for most, but the level of attention and commitment to sustainability varies.

