Acorn East, a recognized leader in industrial packaging supplies, and AE Global, an innovative and sustainable custom packaging authority, announced today a consolidation under the AE Global name. This strategic initiative broadens their combined footprint and capabilities in industrial packaging, custom packaging, equipment and automation.

The consolidation with Acorn East continues AE Global’s evolution from its beginnings as a small industrial packaging distributor to a comprehensive powerhouse in packaging design, manufacturing and distribution that meets global demand across all industries. The combined business is moving into 150,000 sq. ft. in Sunshine State Park, which will serve as the company's National Headquarters.

"AE Global continues driving innovation and growth in the packaging industry," said Mike Forenza, Managing Partner of AE Global. "This brand consolidation is a bold step forward in synchronizing our operations and enabling our respective sales teams to cross-sell our customer base. Our expanded focus will bring even more value to our customers, partners and employees."

As part of the company's growth strategy, AE Global is also pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Berman as Director of Packaging. Berman brings decades of expertise and leadership in the packaging industry, most notably as the former owner of Alles, South Florida's premier packaging systems supplier, which was acquired by Mac Papers in 2013. After the acquisition, he served as National Director of Equipment Sales and Service for Mac Papers, followed by Director of Packaging, Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the AE Global team,” said Jeff Davimos, Managing Partner of AE Global. “His deep experience in the packaging industry combined with his exceptional leadership will only accelerate our strategic national growth plans."

As AE Global embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company is committed to being one of the few remaining family-owned businesses in the packaging market focused on providing world-class service and innovative packaging solutions. With Berman’s leadership and newly streamlined operations, the company is well-positioned for continued success and growth.

About AE Global

AE Global (AEG) is a market leader in packaging solutions, offering a full range of packaging products and services via its in-house innovation lab, robust distribution footprint, and vertically integrated manufacturing locations. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, AEG prides itself on being one of the few independent packaging companies placing a heavy emphasis on sustainability and the communities it serves. Through its sustainability program named "Talk Trash," AEG and participating brands are funding waste collection in areas where there is inadequate waste management infrastructure. As of December 31st, 2024, Talk Trash has removed 367,558 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 7.8 million 16oz water bottles.