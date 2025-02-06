ORBIS® Corporation, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Greenville, Texas. The plant features 420,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 240,000 square feet of warehouse space, producing reusable packaging such as totes and pallets that store, move and protect product in the supply chain.

With sustainability in mind, ORBIS fully repurposed and modernized an existing facility. The phased installation will include 16 presses in 2025, with room for future expansion. The plant is expected to be in full production by spring 2025 and is estimated to create more than 190 new jobs within three years.

“We’re excited to see this new plant come to life. This project brings us much needed capacity and space to support the growing needs of our customers who are turning to reusable packaging to add supply chain efficiency and sustainability,” stated Norm Kukuk, president of ORBIS Corporation. “It enables us to drive the further use of reusable packaging in the circular economy, better serve our customers by increasing our production capacity, and expand our geographic reach to deliver to customers faster.”

Located 50 miles northeast of Dallas, Greenville sits off Interstate 30, a major trade route. With a population of 31,000, Greenville is an ideal location for the new plant due to its strong business community, ties to a local technical college, workforce development groups, and economic development agencies. Greenville is within three days’ shipping distance of 93% of the U.S. market, 500 miles from nine Mexico/U.S. points of entry, and less than 300 miles from the Port of Houston, featuring a vibrant multi-modal network.

“It’s clear to all of us at ORBIS that Greenville has invested in its business community, leading to a business climate that we believe offers a great opportunity,” continued Kukuk. “We look forward to helping Greenville continue to grow and thrive.”

ORBIS plans a Grand Opening Ceremony in Spring 2025.

About ORBIS Corporation

Drawing upon 175 years of material handling expertise and 70 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their products faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. ORBIS’ experts use a proven approach to analyze customer systems, design solutions, and execute reusable packaging programs to create more sustainable supply chains. ORBIS conducts packaging life-cycle assessments to provide guidance on environmental impact data, helping customers make informed decisions about the benefits of reusable versus single-use packaging.

Headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, ORBIS has more than 3,300 employees and almost 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.orbiscorporation.com/