Nestlé Purina Petcare has shed light on the diverse personalities of beloved cats across the UK in time for the announcement of its new Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée.

Their first ever Paws Up Poll saw more than five thousand cat owners tell Purina all about their cats, uncovering intriguing trends among different breeds and providing valuable insights into their feline friends.

Ragdolls emerged as the breed most likely to engage in ambush play, with an impressive 84 percent of owners reporting this behavior. Ragdolls are also the most prone to chasing shadows and lights, with 73 percent of owners observing this playful trait.

Maine Coons, on the other hand, were found to be the breed most often found sleeping in unusual places, with a staggering 85 percent of owners reporting this behavior. They were also noted for their tendency to twitch their ears, with 82 percent of owners observing this unique trait.

In the realm of paw kneading, Norwegian Forests took the crown and have mastered the art of biscuit-making, as an astounding 95 percent of owners reported their cats engaging in this endearing behavior.

Siamese cats, known for their distinctive appearance, were revealed to be the chattiest among the surveyed breeds, with an impressive 91 percent of owners reporting their cats purring loudly. Siamese cats also displayed a love for heights, with 82% percent of owners noting their fondness for high perches. Additionally, 93 percent of Siamese cats were found to communicate with their tails, adding to their unique charm.

The findings are revealed to celebrate a new addition to Purina’s Gourmet Revelations range, the Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée. This innovative cat food, set to delight refined felines and their owners, features a combination of delicate transparent jelly and finely diced tender cuts, a first-of-its-kind offering from Purina.

Available in 57-gram pots and two varieties, Chicken and Salmon, the Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée is packaged in multipack sizes of two, four, and 48 pots. The range, known for its elegant pyramid packaging design, aims to provide an exquisite serving experience with high-quality ingredients.

Developed after years of research and behavioral studies, the Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée was designed to encourage natural wide bite/lick-bite/lick/chew behaviors. The new jelly-based cat food with finely diced tender cuts also allows feline connoisseurs to indulge in a new texture experience.

The user-friendly packaging pots ensure easy release and minimize spillages, catering to owners who seek to bond with their feline companions during mealtimes.

Sareena Kainth-Patel, Senior Brand Manager for Gourmet, said: “With the announcement of Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée, we’re happy to be revealing and celebrating the unique personalities of cats across the nation, as well as unveiling a new texture experience, ensuring our pets get to enjoy mealtime just as much as their owners do.

“Owners actively seek ways to show love and affection towards their cats - seeing them admire and savor their food is a crucial part of that. We’ve undertaken extensive research to develop a product which is perfectly shaped to create the ultimate feline foodie ritual. In addition, our patented packaging design is truly unique in the category and helps to elevate the serving experience for pet owners who want to pamper their feline companions.”

Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée is being rolled out across stores nationwide from April.