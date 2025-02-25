Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, A Durst Group Company, has announced the opening of their highly anticipated experience center, located in Franklin, Tennessee. With the explosive growth Vanguard has experienced over the last several years, the addition of a designated experience center was a necessity to address the needs of a growing dealer and customer base.

“This industry is our passion, and Vanguard is the way we show it. We have come a long way since we first opened, and it is awesome to look back on the journey,” reflected Jim Peterson, COO and Founding Partner of Vanguard Digital. “This experience center is the culmination of all our hard work, and we are humbled by all of the support we have received, and incredibly grateful to be here at this moment as a result of the trust we have been given by our partners and friends. Franklin embodies the roots of our company: salt of the earth, hard-working, wholesome, and comforting, and we couldn’t have picked a better place to be.” Peterson calls Franklin home, and is, “excited to show our visitors the historic and scenic beauty and the southern spirit of this incredible town.”

The opening of this experience center symbolizes something else important to Vanguard history – it’s 10th year. Vanguard Digital Printing Systems was founded in 2015 by a couple of friends looking to corporealize their dream and make a difference in the print industry. In the ten years since its founding, Vanguard has grown from an idea into a 30+ employee operation, servicing a wide range of customers with the help of numerous devoted dealer partners, with three locations across the United States. This success has been due to one simple idea: Growing Your Business, Together. By viewing their customers as partners, and by investing in their success, Vanguard continues to build long-lasting partnerships that continue to grow in every direction.

The new Vanguard Experience Center is now open at 117 Seaboard Lane, Suite D100, in Franklin, Tennessee, just twenty miles south of Nashville. The Experience Center joins their headquarters in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and their West Coast Demo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vanguard looks forward to welcoming current and future customers to the culturally rich and inviting town of Franklin to experience the vast solutions they have to offer the print industry.