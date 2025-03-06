Epson has announced its SurePress® digital label press line – the SurePress L-4733AW and SurePress L-6534VW – have been awarded Digital Press System Certification by Idealliance, a global leader in standards and training for print and packaging supply chains. Both SurePress models using the Wasatch RIP have met the strict requirements of Idealliance's Digital Press Certification, a program consisting of testing and certification in areas of color, print properties and print production. With this certification, Epson demonstrates its entire press system – including the digital front-end, print engine and paper – meets or exceeds established industry tolerances for excellence in the areas of colorimetric accuracy, uniformity, repeatability, durability, and registration.

"We understand that label converters' customers are demanding accurate colors, while also wanting economically priced labels," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, SurePress, Epson America, Inc. "Wherever a customer is printing in the world – whether India or Indiana – this certification proves SurePress models with Wasatch RIPs meet the strict Digital Press System Certification requirements to provide the same high-quality color accuracy from print to print and country to country, which ultimately results in customer satisfaction and minimized rejected orders."

SurePress digital label presses are designed for color accuracy, ease of use and to be complimentary with other presses used in a print shop. Whether using a 4, 5 or 6 color SurePress, the press intelligently manages the file in a 4-color workflow and calculates the remaining colors to ease operations. Additionally, as printing requirements are becoming more exacting graphically, and costs are rising, SurePress digital label presses handle rasterization from digital TIFF plates created by a RIP directly on-press, eliminating software layers and enabling fast communication of data.

The Digital Press Certification Program for inkjet systems certifies the capabilities of commercial production inkjet, high speed, cut sheet, and web devices to meet specific print standards. The program consists of testing and certification in areas of color, print properties, and print production. "The SurePress certification underscores its commitment to excellence and dedication to print accuracy," said Jordan Gorski, executive director of Idealliance. "As the demand for consistent and high-quality print grows, Idealliance's standards across print production such as G7 continue to serve as the foundation of industry standards for color, print quality and alignment of workflows and supply chains."

Digital Press System Certification benefits include:

Color Consistency Across Platforms: Whether printing on different substrates or using varied techniques, certification ensures that colors remain uniform.

Cost Efficiency: Standardizing the printing process reduces waste and rework, ultimately saving both time and money.

Global Standard: Certification is recognized globally, allowing certified print service providers to compete on an international scale.

Improved Quality Control: G7-certified companies maintain better control over their printing processes, which results in improved quality and client satisfaction.

For more information about the Digital Press System Certification and the impact for print service providers, visit Idealliance's site. For more information about Epson SurePress digital label presses, visit www.epson.com/surepress.