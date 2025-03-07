Mineragua releases 12-pack for sparkling water brand

Sparkling mineral water brand Mineragua launched its new 12-pack bottle packaging. The updated design provides consumers with a convenient and sustainable option for enjoying Mineragua’s signature sparkling water, whether for on-the-go hydration, hosting family gatherings, or stocking up at home, the company says.

With the growing demand for multipack beverage options, Mineragua’s new 12-pack includes 12 glass bottles, each 12.5 ounces. The pack aims to meet consumer needs by delivering more of the sparkling water they love in an easy-to-carry format, it notes. The bottles are designed for both convenience and style, making it simpler than ever to stay refreshed at home, at parties, or wherever life takes you, it adds.

“We’ve heard from our customers about their desire for a more convenient and sustainable way to enjoy our refreshing sparkling water,” said Jazhen Gonzalez, brand manager at Mineragua, in a statement. “This new 12-pack is a direct response to that demand, providing our loyal fans with a way to enjoy Mineragua more often and more easily, whether they’re relaxing at home or on the go.”

Mineragua’s new packaging will be available on shelves at major retailers nationwide, as well as online.



