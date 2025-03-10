YUTOECO Launches PFAS-Free Molded Fiber Packaging

YUTOECO, a leading force in the eco-friendly packaging industry, has recently introduced FluoZero, a revolutionary PFAS-free greaseproof technology designed specifically for molded fiber food packaging, addressing key pain points in sustainable and high-performance greaseproof solutions.

In the current catering packaging industry, the demand for PFAS-free greaseproof solutions is on the rise. However, existing alternatives have significant drawbacks. “In-slurry” PFAS-free solutions often face temperature limitations and offer only short-term greaseproof performance. Moreover, many of these solutions are derived from fossil-based materials, making them not only non-renewable but also non-biodegradable. Surface process solutions, such as lamination, may contain plastics, are relatively expensive, and some, like silicon-based coatings, may even pose risks to human health.

FluoZero stands out as a remarkable solution to these challenges. It is not only completely PFAS-free but is also entirely plant-based and made from agricultural by-products, making it a sustainable and renewable option. FluoZero-treated products have a super-dense physical structure that effectively resists grease, which can withstand a wide range of temperatures, from -34°C to 220°C, maintaining long-term (8 hours) protection. This makes it suitable for a diverse range of applications, including frozen food packaging, airline meals, and high-temperature food containers for fried foods.

In addition to its outstanding greaseproof and temperature resistance capabilities, FluoZero also offers improvements in product strength. Products made with FluoZero are thinner yet stronger than traditional molded fiber products, with increased bending stiffness and bursting strength. This not only reduces shipping costs but also accelerates the performance iteration of molded fiber products, such as the production of molded fiber cutleries, paper-based non-packaging structural components, and so on.

YUTOECO's FluoZero technology has made significant progress, successfully obtaining USDA biobased certification and compostable certifications from BPI, Din Certco, while meeting FDA food contact regulations. This breakthrough effectively addresses the challenge of PFAS-free greaseproof in molded fiber products, making it ideal for high-temperature, greaseproof applications such as airline meal boxes and takeaway containers. Besides catering industries, FluoZero also shows great potential in industrial packaging, providing a more sustainable and reliable solution for products like hair dye mixing trays.

YUTOECO's launch of FluoZero is in line with its long-standing commitment to sustainability. Since the establishment of the YUTOECO brand, the company has been dedicated to eco-friendly packaging solutions, shifting from process innovation to material innovation. FluoZero represents a significant step forward in this journey, offering a packaging solution that is not only high-performing but also safe and environmentally responsible, driving the transition towards a greener future.