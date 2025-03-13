LyondellBasell launches rigid packaging with recycled and renewable-based options

LyondellBasell, a leader in the global chemical industry, recently announced the launch of Pro-fax EP649U, a new polypropylene impact copolymer designed for the rigid packaging market. This innovative product is specifically formulated for thin-walled injection molding, making it ideal for food packaging applications.

Pro-fax EP649U features high flow properties and fast crystallization, enabling the efficient production of thin-walled containers while enhancing both productivity and product quality. The additive package in Pro-fax EP649U facilitates easy mold release, reduces static and improves downstream handling on high-speed filling lines. Additionally, the high flexural modulus of this product provides superior stack strength for containers, which can allow for reduced container wall thickness and part lightweighting without sacrificing impact resistance.

A key attribute of Pro-fax EP649U is its improved organoleptic properties compared to other commonly used grades. It does not contain controlled rheology byproducts that can transfer unwanted taste and odor to packaged goods.

This new product has broad food contact compliance for the U.S. and other countries, as well as a non-phthalate catalyst for resin production and exclusively non-animal derived additives.

Pro-fax EP649U is also available in the LYB CirculenRenew and CirculenRevive portfolios, which enable customers to meet their sustainability goals for recycled content and carbon footprint reduction.

CirculenRenew and CirculenRevive are polyolefin products linked to renewable or recycled content using a mass-balance approach, certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS) standard. CirculenRenew is produced from bio-based wastes and residues, while CirculenRevive utilizes pyrolysis oil made from plastic waste feedstock, both on a mass-balance basis.



