Beontag Expands RFID Portfolio with Waterproof and Microwave-Compliant Tag

Beontag, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of self-adhesives and smart tags such as RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth technology, has announced the arrival of its latest UHF labels designed for the food industry.

The Carrier eWave UHF tag is a washable, industrial-grade label that enhances labeling options with greater versatility and sustainability. Designed for returnable food packaging, it is ideal for a variety of applications, including plastic cups, plates, and bowls, making it highly valuable for restaurants, events, catering, vending machine food boxes, and schools.

Alongside Carrier eWave, Beontag introduces eWave, a microwave-compliant UHF tag available in dry inlay, wet inlay, and label formats, with thermal transfer printing compatibility. eWave and Carrier eWave are microwave resistant: the oven resistance has been tested up to 50 cycles with 1800W and 3.5 minutes per cycle.

These latest RFID innovations can enhance any company's range of customized products for returnable items and packaging across industrial, retail and logistics applications for the challenging food supply chain. Together, they offer enhanced efficiency, durability, and traceability solutions, supporting circularity and sustainable asset management in the food industry.

The highly durable Carrier eWave tag is designed to withstand multiple cleaning cycles without compromising its integrity. It is also capable of withstanding temperatures between -40ºC and 85ºC.

Thanks to its unique and patented antenna technology, the Carrier eWave and eWave remains fully functional throughout various processes, enhancing both the lifespan of items and the accuracy of data tracking. Additionally, its versatility makes it easy to use across a wide range of applications and surfaces, while offering an impressive read range of five to nine meters with a compact 38x10mm antenna.



