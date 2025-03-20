Butter Wines Unveils Redesign Across Entire Portfolio

Butter Wines, the leader in the premium Chardonnay segment with Butter Chardonnay, the number one selling single SKU of premium Chardonnay—has unveiled a strategic redesign of its packaging across the Butter portfolio. Butter disrupted the wine aisle with its simplicity, great taste, and price point when it launched in 2010. Butter has since released several line extensions in response to demand for better-quality, approachably-priced wines. The redesign primes Butter Wines to expand across all sections of the wine aisle by leveraging its iconic Butter yellow label, while distinguishing each varietal clearly, and appealing to discrete wine-drinking audiences.

“When Butter Chardonnay was first released in 2010, we broke many of the established rules. From the bright yellow packaging to the non-traditional name, Butter was a standout among a sea of traditional bottlings. More importantly, the wine consistently delivered above expectations,” said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO, John Anthony Wine & Spirits. “With the new releases, we’ve taken our time to dial in the right quality-to-value ratio across varietals to really deliver on the Butter promise—exceptional wines that are delicious for special occasions and any day of the week.”

The Butter Wines portfolio now reaches far beyond Chardonnay—each release exceeding expectations for varietal flavor. Butter Cab is rich and velvety; Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical; and Butter Pinot Noir is luscious and smooth. Most recently the brand introduced ButterLight Chardonnay—its first entry into the low-alc category, boasting just 85 calories and 8.5% ABV. ButterLight has already earned critical acclaim, including 91 Pts from The Tasting Panel and a Gold Medal at the New York International Wine Competition, recognized for its authentic, bright, creamy flavor.

“The bar has been set high with Butter Chardonnay. The other Butter releases have had to more than deliver on expectations for their varietals,” commented Jeff Kandarian, John Anthony Wine & Spirits Executive Winemaker. “It’s my goal that no matter the varietal, you can’t drink better in the sub $20 price segment.”

The strategic packaging redesign, led by industry veteran Liza Butler, Chief Creative Officer, focused on the selection of glass, label design, and capsule choices to differentiate each Butter wine. The team also made strides in improving the sustainability of the packaging by selecting lighter glass options, reducing label size, and embracing the simplicity of the twist-off cap. “My favorite aspect of the new look for the Butter lineup is that the Butter yellow serves as a clear indicator of great taste and value while effectively highlighting each individual varietal. Each wine stands out prominently in its section of the wine aisle and looks amazing when stacked together—you literally can’t miss them,” added Butler.

The new packaging will roll out throughout 2025. The first of these updates is starting to hit shelves with Butter Sauv Blanc in a bright, flint-glass bottle; elegant silver accents on the label and capsule; and the iconic Butter yellow label. Awarded an outstanding 94 Pts (New York International Wine Competition 2024), Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical with notes of zesty key lime, papaya, and pineapple. Its youthful fruitiness is preserved through low-temp stainless-steel fermentation in a classic Californian style. Primed to take advantage of the industry’s only growing varietal category, new-look Butter Sauv Blanc stole the spotlight at its Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America debut earlier this year.

“Shelf appeal is incredibly important in a crowded and confusing category. The new Butter packaging is as stunning as the wines inside them, easier for wine lovers to find their favorites, and line priced under $20. Butter Wines make it really easy to love and buy great wine,” said Sarah Montague, Chief Marketing Officer. “As the new Butter wines find their way into grocery stores, we are excited to support them with high impact point of sale, engaging seasonal campaigns, and best-in class digital marketing—all in Butter yellow of course.”

All Butter Wines can be found under $20 (MSRP) in local grocery, convenience, and liquor stores as well as online at DrinkButter.com/Find.