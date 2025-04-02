Alberta Launches Phase I of Extended Producer Responsibility

Edmonton, Alberta—Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA) is proud to announce that Phase I of Alberta's Extended Producer Responsibility program officially launched on April 1, 2025, with 90% of Alberta’s communities registered to participate.

This milestone marks a significant step toward a more sustainable and efficient waste management system across the province, which began in October 2022, when the Government of Alberta first announced the program.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) shifts the cost of recycling materials away from municipalities and taxpayers to the producers and manufacturers who supply those products into the marketplace. Alberta’s EPR framework, designed in collaboration with industry and community stakeholders, includes thousands of different single-use plastic packaging and paper products (PPP) and hazardous and special products (HSP) like batteries and pesticides.

“EPR is a turning point—one that promises a new era of sustainability and responsible waste management,” explained Ed Gugenheimer, CEO of ARMA. “By working with stakeholders, we’ve delivered a program that meets the unique needs of Alberta’s marketplace that will fuel our circular economy. Recycling has always been part of Alberta’s character; EPR is simply the next step forward.”

In a statement, ARMA said, “EPR helps enhance product recycling rates across the province, as producers will take responsibility for recycling the products they create—meaning fewer products end up in our landfills. It also catalyzes Alberta’s circular economy, translating into job creation, economic investment, and larger economies. It also lessens the burden on municipalities and taxpayers currently covering the cost of recycling products, putting more money in the pockets of Albertans.”

With Phase I now underway, ARMA continues to work with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and the success of the EPR framework. Future phases will expand the program to include multi-family dwellings and new communities that register, further strengthening Alberta’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

For more information on the EPR program and upcoming key dates, visit ARMA’s dedicated EPR webpage.

About ARMA

ARMA is the organization that leads the stewardship and oversight of designated recycling programs in Alberta, managing environmental fees, promoting waste minimization, and ensuring regulatory compliance to support a circular economy.



