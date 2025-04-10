Nefab Opens New Engineering Center in Austin, Texas

Nefab, a global provider of sustainable packaging and logistics solutions, is strengthening its US footprint with the opening of a new Engineering Center (NEC) and Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Austin, Texas. This $2.5 million investment supports the region’s growing technology, automotive and manufacturing sectors, enhancing local packaging innovation and customer collaboration.

“At Nefab, we are not just suppliers—we are partners in packaging innovation,” said Pirjit Sreedharan, Regional Managing Director, Nefab South Central. “With our new Austin facility, we’re strengthening our ability to work closely with customers, developing solutions that lower costs, reduce environmental impact, and address the unique challenges of fast-paced, innovation-driven industries.”

Nefab Engineering Center: Accelerating Innovation in Sustainable Packaging

The Nefab Engineering Center (NEC) is dedicated to rapid development and testing of sustainable industrial packaging solutions. Equipped with advanced multi-material prototyping equipment and in-house testing capabilities, the facility accelerates packaging development - reducing turnaround times for prototypes, samples, and raw material testing from weeks to hours. Customers can work directly with packaging designers on-site to refine and test solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Key features of the NEC include:

Expert Engineering Expertise: A dedicated team of innovation and product engineers collaborating closely with customers to develop tailored solutions.

Multi-Material Prototyping: Development of solutions using corrugated materials, wood, foam, fiber flute, and hybrid designs.

Customer Collaboration: On-site development and testing with customers to ensure packaging meets functional and sustainability requirements.

As a strategic hub, Austin expands Nefab’s US footprint, strengthening engineering capabilities to support a growing customer base across North America.

Customer Experience Center: A Hands-On Approach to Packaging Solutions

Alongside the NEC, the Customer Experience Center (CEC) provides an interactive space where customers can explore packaging solutions in practical applications and simulated environments. Designed for hands-on experience, the CEC allows businesses to take a closer look at the packaging designs in real-world conditions and evaluate material performance before full-scale implementation.

“At Nefab, we are committed to being where our customers are - working side by side to develop solutions that meet their unique and evolving needs," said Patric Vestlund, EVP of Americas at Nefab. "Engineering is at the heart of our approach, and our new facility – along with our growing engineering team - reinforces that focus. With its vibrant technology and manufacturing ecosystem, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce, Austin offers the ideal environment for deepening collaboration and driving innovation."

Austin: A Strategic Hub for Growth

With industries such as semiconductors, datacom, lithium-ion batteries, and e-mobility rapidly expanding in Austin, the demand for specialized, sustainable packaging solutions continues to grow. Nefab’s expanded capabilities position the company to help manufacturers meet evolving supply chain demands while improving sustainability performance.