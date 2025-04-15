Eco-Products and DNO Produce Develop Sustainable Packaging for School Lunches

Eco-Products® and DNO Produce® (DNO) have unveiled a new compostable cup and lid offering specifically designed for K-12 school nutrition programs. The unique product combination features a 4-ounce molded fiber cup made with renewable resources, which is sealed with plant-based lidding film once food, typically cut fruit or vegetables, has been placed inside.

DNO Produce is a Columbus, Ohio-based distributor of fresh-cut and bulk produce, servicing school nutrition programs in 17 states. DNO equips thousands of K-12 students with fresh fruits and vegetables daily and is working with Eco-Products to meet their goal of increasing their use of packaging made with renewable resources.

Due to staffing challenges many school districts continue to face, there is an increasing need for individually packaged, pre-portioned food. DNO’s prepared produce spares schools from having to sort, wash, pre-cut and portion their offerings.

“Our transition to more sustainable packaging is the culmination of a multi-year effort to align our operations with our sustainability goals,” said Alex DiNovo, DNO’s President. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for individually packaged produce surged, and we saw an opportunity to make some changes. Eco-Products has been an incredible partner, and we couldn’t be prouder to be part of this revolutionary product.”

“It is fantastic to see this new cup and lid solution making its way to schools across DNO’s footprint,” said Wendell Simonson, Director of Marketing at Eco-Products. “Projects like this only happen when both sides are truly committed to a new way of doing things, and that’s exactly what is on display here.”

The molded fiber cup is BPI-Certified compostable, and the plant-based lidding film meets ASTM Standards for compostability. For more about lidding film options from Eco-Products, visit www.ecoproducts.com/compostable-lidding-film.