INX International Ink Co. Announces Seven VP Promotions

INX International Ink Co. announced today the Board of Directors has approved the promotions of seven key people to Vice President positions. Combined, they average more than 22 years of experience working at the company.

The seven executives are Yassan Adachi, Executive Officer and Vice President of Site Operational Excellence; Jeff Bojarski, Vice President of Liquid Ink Sales; Mike DeRosa, Vice President of Liquid Operations; Jim Garvey, Vice President of Coatings; Rebecca Lipscomb, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; Chris Rodgers, Vice President of Operational Excellence; and John Sweeterman, Vice President of Digital Sales.

Yassan Adachi joined Sakata INX in 1987. Early in his career, he spent five years at the INX R&D facility in West Chicago before returning to Japan in 1994. He has been involved in R&D, production technology, offset and liquid manufacturing, factory management, and has promoted production and supply chain management efficiency. A pillar leader of various subcommittees, he was recognized with the TPM Excellence and TPM Special Awards.

Jeff Bojarski began in the Quality Control department at INX in 1994 and was promoted to lab technician seven months later. After becoming the Technical Services Manager in 1999, he served in several capacities as a Field, Corporate, and Solution Sales representative and earned an INX Circle of Success award in 2008. Prior to his Vice President promotion, he was the National Accounts Manager and has consistently increased sales every year since 2019.

Mike DeRosa joined INX as a divisional In-Plant Director in 2003 after working for Menasha Packaging Company. When he added the title of Water-Based Liquid Technical Service to his responsibilities in a dual capacity in 2008, he was managing 70 employees. That experience led to his 2020 promotion to General Manager of INX’s facility in Homewood on Chicago’s south side. He has served as the Senior Director of Liquid Operations since 2024, providing leadership to strengthen start-up support and press trials.

Jim Garvey was hired by INX as an In-Plant Technician in 1999 and became an In-Plant Manager three years later. In 2011, he was promoted to National Account Sales Manager and soon took advantage of INX’s tuition and educational reimbursement program to pursue MBA courses. Throughout his career, he has supported the sales integration process and helped drive growth.

Rebecca Lipscomb was hired at INX as a Product Steward for EH&S in 2011, and became the Regulatory Manager for Food and Pharma two years later. After being elevated to Assistant Director of Regulatory Affairs in 2019, she was promoted to Director of the department the next year. In her role, she has demonstrated global leadership and managed Food Packaging and chemical compliance. She has also devoted significant time to INX’s European compliance, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences.

Chris Rodgers matches Jeff Bojarski for the longest tenure with INX at 31 years. After completing his degree requirements at the University of Southern Mississippi, he was hired as a Research Chemist for INX’s R&D facility. Two years later he became a National Metal Decorating Chemist and officially transferred to become a full-time member of the Metal Technical Service team in 2001.

Rodgers became the company’s first Corporate TPM Assistant Manager in 2005, and was named TPM Manager in 2011. Awarded a Lean/Six Sigma Black Belt in 2015, he was promoted to Corporate Director of TPM in 2020 and his job title was expanded to Director of Operational Excellence last year. Two months ago, he completed his Master of Science degree in Management and Leadership.

John Sweeterman joined INX in 2016 after working for Chromatic Technologies. He managed INX’s facility in San Leandro, Calif., and led the business development efforts to grow digital sales. Two years later in his new role as Sales Manager, he successfully introduced the Prodigy and Evolve brands and was instrumental in helping traditional customers convert their own businesses to digital solutions. He has since expanded digital sales and helped with cross-functional sales efforts in other divisions.