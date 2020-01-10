New Dips Packed in Single-Serve Cups

Tessemae’s, the nationally recognized #1 organic fresh food company, introduces Dip Cups, available in three mouth-watering flavors: Classic Ranch, Buffalo Ranch, and Cilantro Lime Ranch.

Whether looking to upgrade a sad desk lunch, maintain Whole30 habits this month, or stock the kids’ lunch bags with healthier alternatives, Tessemae’s single-serve Dip Cups are a convenient option to make enjoying your favorite foods a bit easier, both at home or on the go. Each flavor-packed Dip Cup is USDA organic, Whole30 approved, keto-approved, dairy-free, gluten-free, shelf-stable and has zero added sugar.

The 1.5 oz. single-serve cups come in a 6-pack and are available at select stores nationwide.