New Mold Frames for Benchtop Injection Molders

Galomb Inc. has come out with a new line of aluminum master mold frames. Users can #D print their own molds to fit inside the frame, which serves as a support structure for the mold.

Some 3D CAD files of printable molds will also be available free for download.

The benefit of 3D printing your own molds is that it eliminates the cost of time of machining a metal mold. With Galomb's benchtop injection molders, you can produce real injection molded parts within minutes after printing the mold.

Galomb manufactures hand-operated injection molding machines, fitments and closures, as well as test samples (such as tensile, Izod, color chips) f or quality control and batch testing of thermoplastic resins.