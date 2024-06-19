Ahead of National Smoothie Day (June 21), Dole® Packaged Foods is announcing a significant shift towards sustainable packaging with new paper-based materials for its popular Smoothie Bowl line. Arriving on shelves this summer, the innovative new paper package design eliminates a remarkable 97% of plastic packaging across the entire lineup: Acai Original, Acai Protein, Mango Gets Mangosteen and Strawberry Meets Aronia.

This move removes 130 metric tons of plastic from Dole’s operations annually, aligning with the brand’s commitment to sustainability, as outlined in The Dole Promise to make a positive impact on people, planet and prosperity. The brand continuously explores ways to minimize its environmental footprint and protect the planet, actively researching and piloting viable fossil fuel-free packaging solutions across all its manufacturing operations.

Learn more about Dole® Packaged Foods here.