Printing System with Solvent Capability Launches

Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc. has introduced the CoPilot Max printing system now with solvent capability to print on non-porous surfaces. With up to 2.8” of print height per printhead and the ability to run up to two printheads from one controller, the system offers a versatile, cost-effective solution for a variety of product coding and marking applications.

Initially released in October 2019 with oil-based ink capability, the CoPilot Max now can run solvent-based inks, CoPilot Max allows users the ability to print on coated corrugate, polystyrene, films and other non-porous surfaces. Solvent-based capability is ideal for users looking to replace expensive labels and print directly on glossy cartons, cases, trays or other non-porous substrates.

The CoPilot Max allows users the ability to raise, lower, tilt or rotate the printhead without making height adjustments to the ink supply. The printer features a durable touchscreen, industrial strength printhead construction, and simple active ink delivery. It also features a large 500 ml no-mess snap-in cartridge, so users can swap ink cartridges in a matter of seconds.