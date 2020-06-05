New Bottle with In-Mold Label Capability Launches from Berry Global

Berry Global Group Inc. introduces a new 128 oz. bottle intended for a variety of industrial products that has compatibility with in-mold label (IML) decoration. The new bottle is designed in the familiar F-style with a handle and can endure harsh conditions during use.

Always advancing, Berry created this bottle with sustainability in mind for customers aiming to improve upon the recyclability of their products. In addition, the bottle has the ability to support eye-popping graphics through IML compatibility. The bottles are manufactured at the Berry plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Benefits of this IML bottle include increased wall strength provides better shape and volume control. The bottle also resists moisture, chemicals and scratching, offers a heat seal layer plus a clear view strip to easily see the product. The IML provides outstanding decoration clarity and fidelity.

The bottle can be paired with Berry’s industrial child-resistant and continuous-thread closures for a complete package. It is available in low MOQs and is offered in 6-pack reshippers.

“This very durable bottle is perfect for industrial cleaners, wood stains, lawn care, antifreeze and coolants, automotive oils, floor sealers – just about any industrial or chemical product which needs to withstand harsh conditions,” said Jonathan Rietman, product line director, Bottles at Berry Global. “Plus, the outstanding graphics from the IML decoration can help the brand really stand out on store shelves.”