Berry Global Introduces Oval Tube Assembled in the United States

Berry Global Group Inc. has introduced a new oval tube assembled at its vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Easthampton, Massachusetts. The tube is extruded, formed and decorated at the facility. This is one of the only domestically assembled oval tubes on the market today.

“Since this oval tube is extruded, formed and, decorated at our Easthampton facility, we can provide customers with consistent quality, improved speed to market, and lower transit costs in a stylish and brand-differentiating oval tube,” said Lisa Spencer, product line manager, Tubes, for Berry Global.

Oval tubes are ideal for a variety of products, including: beauty and personal care, healthcare or home care. They offer brands and manufacturers an innovative way to differentiate their product from the growing number of products in the marketplace. Since most tubes are round, the unique shape signals to the consumer that this brand or product is new and/or different. The 2-inch extruded tube is available with premium decoration including silk screen with up to eight colors and up to five colors with cold foil. The oval tube is available with post-consumer resin (PCR).