Global packaging leader, Berry Global Group, Inc., collaborated with men’s skincare brand, true™, to launch a refillable deodorant in Poland. The new deodorant sticks launched in spring 2023 and are available in 200 Douglas Perfumery stores, airport duty free concessions, and on true’s online store.

The refill system consists of a removable 75 ml refill pack made of recyclable PP that needs to be replaced approximately every three months. By eliminating the need to replace the entire deodorant stick, this is estimated to reduce carbon emissions of the plastic packaging by around 53% compared to single-use deodorant and to remove approximately 64% (22,9g) of the plastic used for the deodorant packaging. Berry calculations (using SPICE analysis and Ecoinvent datasets) shows a potential of 51% reduced environmental impact comparing the initial with the refill packaging.

true™ has been working with Berry Global since its 2021 launch, and Berry regularly meets with true’s Managing Director Maciej Adamaszek to discuss new packaging opportunities.

“These meetings are invaluable, because we can see the latest packaging solutions from the Berry portfolio. When we saw this system, we knew the value it could bring to our brand in terms of sustainability,” explained Maciej Adamaszek.

For true™, the refill pack presented the opportunity to create a ‘hero’ product for the brand and bring the first refill antiperspirant to the Polish market. It also encourages reuse of the dispenser, it significantly reduces true’s environmental footprint because only the refill pack must be replaced – on average, once every three months – and it allows true to introduce new formulas and decorations to suit changes in market demand.

Launched in Spring 2023, the product has exceeded Maciej Adamaszek’s expectations. Proof of the concept’s popularity with consumers came after true sponsored the Ironman Poland competition.

“Athletes from more than 100 nations travel to Poland to compete, and all of them received the antiperspirant in their gift pack,” said Mr Adamaszek. “Three months later, we started to receive orders from around the world, which proves contestants have been using the product.”

For true, the partnership with Berry meets its need to stay ahead of changes in sustainability requirements. “Berry is a global company and committed to delivering packaging that anticipates future regulations,” concludes Adamaszek. The company also regularly updates us on upcoming changes.”

“We are dedicated to delivering innovative, refillable packaging solutions for our customers to help meet the growing sustainability demands of today and tomorrow,” said Ewelina Cackowska, Sales Manager at Berry Global. “Collaborations such as these allow us to give plastics multiple lives so we can foster cleaner communities for generations to come.”