Craft-Brewed Adult Beverage Features Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

clēēn:craft has launched a line of carbonated ready-to-drink adult alternative beverages. clēēn:craft is THC-free, has 2 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract per ounce and all-natural juices, resulting in sparkling beverages with premium taste and effect.

Designed to "power your mood"™, clēēn:craft premium beverages were created and are being produced in a historic downtown Seattle neighborhood. The beverages are free of synthetic materials and available for sale, shipping to 34 U.S. states, in 8.4 oz. cans and 32 oz. growlers through its ecommerce platform.

Flavors include Ginger, with earthy notes, just the right burn, mellowed by sweetness; Lime, with sugared lime perfectly balanced with a touch of natural tartness; and Cola, the hand-crafted soda fountain cola: caramel-driven sweetness with an organic palate

The team at clēēn:craft dedicated significant time to sourcing their ingredients. As veterans in the food and beverage industries, they knew that if their beverages didn't taste good, and if consumers didn't feel an immediate benefit, the drinks would be unlikely to be successful—even with the CBD craze at an all-time high.