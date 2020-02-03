Alcoholic Kombucha Brings Together Branding & Packaging Identity

New hand-brewed alcoholic kombucha brand Brewhaha launches with category-defining brand and packaging identity by drinks design specialist Denomination.

Denomination created the new sector language to ensure Brewhaha makes a big noise in a space that’s still in its relative infancy. The overall design and copywriting play up the ‘odd’ nature of kombucha, which is brewed with a live yeast culture known as ‘mother’.

A brown beer bottle with a crown enclosure has been used, with labels that combine craft beer-inspired packaging and imagery with copy that speaks to the alcohol sector while celebrating the drink’s health benefits.

The Denomination team let their imaginations run riot, creating idiosyncratic personalities for each variant — Bearded Gymnast, Dear Leader and Mad Magician. Colors that reflect the ingredients create strong color blocking, and inspire social media-worthy moments so important to the target consumer group.

Brewhaha is 3.5% alcohol and comes in Cucumber & Lime, Green Apple & Hemp, and Pear & Sour Cherry.