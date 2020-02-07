Ardagh Group Creates Global Sustainability Action Group

Ardagh Group has established a Global Sustainability Action Group to better coordinate its global sustainability work, to accelerate sustainability programs and to increase responsiveness. The Action Group will report to the Board and chaired by Group COO and will include senior executives from across Ardagh’s business units as well as from Risk, HR, Finance, IT and Legal.

Sustainability is at the core of its activities and is defined by Ardagh as not only delivering a reduced environmental impact but also achieving sound economic performance while making a positive social contribution.

Ardagh achieved external validation recently including gold-level certification by EcoVadis, achieved only by the top 3% of companies assessed in this industry, for the fourth consecutive year. The company also received a B-level rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

On another note, Ardagh’s current chief procurement officer, John Sadlier, has been appointed as the new chief sustainability officer. In this new role, Sadlier will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s sustainability agenda. He joined Ardagh in 2007 and now will focus on ensuring that sustainability is at the core of the business.