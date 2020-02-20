Three P&G Brands to Implement HolyGrail Intelligent Packaging

The Procter & Gamble Company announced significant advances across European sustainability projects in pursuit of its “Ambition 2030” goals.

As well, P&G is driving the circular economy for recycled plastic in Europe through the use of circular resin in its hair care packaging (polyethylene terephthalate - PET) and its Ariel Liquid detergents bottles (partnership for the supply of recycled high-density polyethylene - HDPE). Furthermore, the company is celebrating notable distinctions in its effort to lead the industry in packaging, sorting, and post-consumer recycled resin supply with the HolyGrail intelligent packaging project, winner of both the Circular Economy innovation of the year category in the Edie Sustainability Awards in the UK, and the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

P&G Hair Care Europe will be trialing new packaging with recycled plastic material for Pantene products, starting with the brand’s clear bottles. The material is made from advanced recycling of polyethylene terephthalate Circular PET, through advanced monomer recycling – meaning the material can be used in beauty packaging over and over again. The new material, to be produced by Indorama Ventures, is suitable for all brands packed in PET bottles.

The company's Lenor, Unstoppables and Fairy brands will become the first commercial implementations of HolyGrail intelligent packaging in Europe. Ariel Cold Wash and Fairy with its Fairycology program have also been granted the 1000 Efficient Solutions Label by the Solar Impulse Foundation for enabling sustainable cleaning via less energy and water consumption without compromises. The innovative label aims to illustrate and encourage scalable technologies that both protect the environment and support clean economic growth.

P&G’s Ambition 2030 goals aim to enable and inspire positive impact on the environment and society through brands