Quadpack and Sulapac Tackle Sustainable Cosmetics Packaging

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack and Sulapac, a pioneer in development and manufacturing of sustainable microplastic-free materials, have entered into a preferred partnership agreement to provide microplastic-free packaging for cosmetics customers worldwide.

The partnership places Quadpack among the leaders in sustainable innovation in beauty packaging, adding capabilities to its bi-injection blow molding technology, which allows using two materials in one step, in a perfect synergy with Sulapac’s microplastic-free material and barrier. As a result of the partnership, Quadpack will launch the new Sulapac Nordic Collection in Spring 2020, which includes 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml jars. New packaging types are also expected to be introduced soon.

The Sulapac material is organically recyclable and made primarily from renewable raw materials. With its patented material innovation that combines premium look and feel with sustainability, Sulapac has won numerous awards in the beauty industry. Becoming Sulapac’s Preferred Partner for Cosmetics is a step further in Quadpack’s sustainable product development strategy.