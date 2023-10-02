Dow has announced the launch of SURLYN™ REN and SURLYN™ CIR, two new sustainable ionomers grades which pioneer the use of renewable and circular feedstocks.

These new grades offer a significant moment for cosmetic industry packaging as well as the plastics industry. The new SURLYN™ grades will enable beauty brands and manufacturers to create sustainable and high-quality cosmetic packaging that stands out on the shelves.

SURLYN™ CIR are ionomers produced from mixed plastic waste, while SURLYN™ REN are ionomers produced from bio-waste from other industries such as used cooking oil (UCO). Both grades made using these alternative feedstocks deliver the properties that give the unique look, feel and performance that the SURLYN™ material is known for.

LVMH Beauty, a division of luxury conglomerate LVMH, the world leader in luxury and home to 75 iconic brands, will be the first user of these new grades following the brand’s announced collaboration with Dow earlier this year. Dow has started to supply the new sustainable SURLYN™ ionomer grades, which will be integrated into several of the multinational’s applications.

“SURLYN™ REN and SURLYN™ CIR are a major step forward in creating sustainable packaging for the cosmetic industry,” comments Daniella Souza Miranda, global business director for Circular & Renewable Solutions, Dow. “We are incredibly proud alongside LVMH Beauty to pioneer using renewable and circular materials to manufacture premium cosmetic packaging. These products will not only support LVMH towards their sustainability goals but will also contribute to Dow’s bold ambition to transform waste and deliver 3 million metric tons per year of circular and renewable solutions by 2030.”

SURLYN™ REN ionomers are produced using bio-waste such as cooking oil (UCO). This process utilizes waste residues or by-products from alternative product processes from other industries meaning the raw feedstock materials will not consume extra land resources or compete with the food chain.

SURLYN™ CIR ionomers are created through chemical recycling technologies, breaking down mixed waste plastics into their basic chemical elements, giving plastic waste a second life. This produces a raw material that is equivalent to those made from virgin fossil feedstock. Circular feedstock such as this can be used in packaging and helps avoid plastic waste going to landfill or being incinerated. SURLYN™ REN and SURLYN™ CIR’s production processes are certified on a mass balance basis by the International Sustainability Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus).

For more about Dow’s cosmetic packaging offering, please visit www.dow.inc/LuxePack.